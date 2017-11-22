'Make it to the table' campaign is scary reminder about drinking and driving Thanksgiving weekend

The night before Thanksgiving in one of the biggest drinking nights of the year and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching a new campaign.

"From 2012 to 2016, drunk driving crashes killed more than 800 people over the long Thanksgiving weekend, making it the deadliest holiday on our roads (6 p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday)," according to MADD.

Starting Nov. 22 MADD is launching a new social media campaign titled, "Make It to the Table: Don’t Drink and Drive this Thanksgiving Eve.”

The campaign is hoping social media users will remind those headed out for the night to get a designated driver by using the hashtags: #HomeForHolidays, along with #buzzeddriving and #designateddriver.

“Thanksgiving is a time for families and tradition, and each of us can do our part to prevent the 100 percent preventable tragedies caused by drunk driving,” said MADD National President Colleen Sheehey-Church, whose 18-year-old son Dustin was killed in a teen drunken and drugged driving crash.

