Consumer tips ahead of Black Friday shopping; stay safe, smart

Ohio State Attorney General Mike DeWine is asking shoppers to be aware of the potential for problems when it comes to the busy holiday shopping season.

According to DeWine's office, the Ohio Attorney General's Consumer Protection Section received over 3,700 complaints in November and December of last year.

However, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Here are the tips provided by the Attorney General.

Sellers can set their own return policies.

Important exclusions and limitations should be disclosed.

Not all gift cards are alike.

Rain checks apply only in certain situations.

Paying with a credit card usually offers greater protection.

We asked Cleveland-area shoppers what they thought of the tips, and how seriously they took consumer protection while crossing off their Black Friday lists.

While many thought the tips were good guidelines, others said they wouldn't use credit cards for Christmas shopping.

"I try to use cash," said Johnathan Collombaro. "Just use cash and that's it. I try to keep my credit card out of most machines."

Others, though, say they'll heed the Attorney General's warnings.

"Credit card all the time," said Mike Wendolowski. "Its easier if you have a purchase, you can always call the credit card company or go online and tell them it's fraudulent. I always stick to credit cards."

