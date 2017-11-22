Police: Grand theft in Cleveland leads to a slew of crimes (VIDEO)

SUV stolen looks like this. (Source: WOIO)

Willoughby police needs the public's help to identify four men who stole a purse, then tried to use the victim's credit card before ramming a stolen SUV.

Authorities say the same men are also connected to a kidnapping incident Tuesday night in Cleveland.

On November 21, at 5 p.m., officers in Willoughby were called after four men tried purchase over $700 in merchandise at a local clothing store with a possible fraudulent credit card.

The men fled the store in a silver SUV after the purchase was denied.

Several minutes later, authorities received a 911 call from a woman who stated that a man had just stolen her purse in the parking lot of Giant Eagle.

According to witnesses, the suspect ran to a waiting silver SUV.

The SUV fled the parking lot onto Euclid Avenue.

After checking, police say the SUV was reported stolen out of Cleveland.

The SUV was seen minutes later parked in front of GameStop in the Target parking. As officers arrived, the four men got into the SUV, and pulled out of its parking space hitting the side of a Hummer H3.

The SUV never stopped and after a short chase, the suspects got away.

After the incident, Willoughby Police learned that the SUV was not only a stolen vehicle out of Cleveland, but that two small children were initially kidnapped during the grand theft.

If anyone knows the identity of any of the males involved, please call Detective Burrington at 440-953-4210.

