Adorable OSU newborns bundled and ready for the big game against Michigan

Look out, Michigan -- OSU's newest fans are ready to root the Buckeyes on to victory this Saturday.

This week, all babies born at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will receive a "Beat Michigan!" sleep sack and hat to help cheer on the scarlet and grey.

At #OSUWexMed, we have the cutest fans in the land! This week (11/20-11/25), all #BuckeyeBabies born at our hospital will receive a "#BeatMichigan" sleep sack & hat to wear while they cheer on @OhioStAthletics this Saturday! #GoBucks #BeatTTUN pic.twitter.com/8dcn5yZKI0 — OSU Wexner Med Ctr (@OSUWexMed) November 22, 2017

The Buckeyes (7-1), which are ranked 8th in the nation, will face off against the Wolverines (5-3) on Nov. 25 at noon.

