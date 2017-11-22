Adorable OSU newborns bundled and ready for the big game against - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Adorable OSU newborns bundled and ready for the big game against Michigan

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) -

Look out, Michigan -- OSU's newest fans are ready to root the Buckeyes on to victory this Saturday.

This week, all babies born at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will receive a "Beat Michigan!" sleep sack and hat to help cheer on the scarlet and grey.

The Buckeyes (7-1), which are ranked 8th in the nation, will face off against the Wolverines (5-3) on Nov. 25 at noon.

