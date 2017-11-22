Canton City Schools to introduce year-round schooling

The Canton City School District is taking a bold scholastic leap as they prepare to introduce year-round schooling next year.

The school district will become the first in Stark County to offer a balanced calendar starting for the 2018-2019 school year.

Traditionally, during the summer students spend twelve weeks away from the classroom. Some people believe a shorter summer break would help students retain knowledge.

"We have data that clearly shows a lot of our students lose what they are taught over the long summer and since the reality of that is the calendar is old and outdated. We want to give our students the chance to go to school year-round so they would not lose all of the knowledge they have gained throughout the year," said Canton City School District Superintendent Adrian Allison.

The year-round school is called AIM Academy at Fairmount, which stands for Accelerating Innovative Minds.

Students entering Pre-K through 6th grade can sign up.

"Every student will get a technology device, or an iPad, or some equivalent, every student will learn a foreign language and every student will be coached in high level leadership development," said Allison.

The balanced calendar concept isn't new, about 10 percent of schools in the country do it. Students still attend school for the same number of days, the school year is just broken down differently based on a 12 month plan.

The Canton City School District plans to use a 45/15 method. Students would spent 45 days in the classroom and then get a 15-day break. Their winter and spring breaks would stay the same as they are now and they'd get get five weeks off in the summer, rather than 12.

"The key about this is that nobody is being forced to do it. If you want to do it and you think it's a great option for your student, you can do it," said Allison.

Students can sign up for the academy this spring. The district expects about 350 students for the 2018-2019 school year.

There will be parent meetings to discuss the year-round school schedule. They're being held at:

Cedar: November 29 at 4:00 pm

McGregor: November 29 at 8:45 am

Mason: November 30 at 9:30 am

Stone: November 30 at 4:30 pm

Youtz: November 30 at 4:30 pm (AT STONE)

Clarendon: December 4 at 10:15 am

Allen: December 5 at 2:15 pm

Belden: December 5 at 4:00 pm

Dueber: December 5 at 1:30 pm

Gibbs: December 7 at 9:00 am

Schreiber: December 12 at 4:30 pm

Worley: December 12 at 1:00 pm

Harter: December 13 at 4:15 pm

McK Downtown Commons: December 14 at 5:30pm

