Winking Lizard manager saves choking customer with Heimlich Maneuver (VIDEO)

Avon Winking Lizard GM Joe Anelli rushed to a customer's aid Monday after she started choking. (Source: WOIO)

1-2-3, heave!

Avon Winking Lizard General Manager Joe Anelli rushed to a customer's aid and performed the Heimlich Maneuver Monday, a move that likely saved the woman's life.

Another Winking Lizard employee initially attempted to help the choking woman, but couldn't dislodge the food in her windpipe.

That's when Anelli ran over, told the woman to raise her arms and saved her.

To show her appreciation, the shaken-up customer hugged and thanked Anelli.

Want a quick how-to on the Heimlich maneuver? Watch below:

