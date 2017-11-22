Thanksgiving travel spurs family reunions at Cleveland Hopkins airport

Seamus Kean's family waits with signs to greet him at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. (Source: WOIO)

The day before Thanksgiving is often touted as one of the busiest travel days of the year.

This year, we're nearing record numbers of travelers.

AAA predicts 51 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles away for the holiday.

They travel in different ways.

A lot of people hit the road. Up to 30 million others will take flights to be with family and friends this year.

For one Cleveland family, it's one of those flights that brought their family together for the feast.

Seamus King left home in June to enroll in the Air Force Academy.

He is coming home for Thanksgiving, and on Wednesday night, his family gathered at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport to welcome him.

"Anytime that you have a service member protecting you, it's always nice to get them back," said his father, Wayne Kean. "That way, you can show them appreciation. Not just as a family member, but now as a service member."

On Wednesday, long lines and big crowds greeted travelers at the airport, creating more hassles and headaches for many of them. For the Kean family, though, braving the airport was more than worth it. They cheered and waved handmade signs as Seamus Kean walked through the terminal, into his mother's arms.

"It's absolutely great. I haven't seen them in almost six months. It's nice to be home," he said.

If you thought the airports were packed Wednesday, you'll want to consider rescheduling your Sunday flight.

That is the actual busiest travel day of this holiday period, with crowds thinning next Monday and Tuesday.

