Flash back: Gordon practices with Browns after suspensions

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Wide receiver Josh Gordon practiced Wednesday with the Cleveland Browns for the first time since the 2016 preseason.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this month after being suspended numerous times for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The 26-year-old, who hasn't played in a regular-season game since the end of 2014, ran pass routes and caught passes during the segment of practice - his first since Aug. 31, 2016 - open to reporters.

It was Gordon's first practice in the regular season since Dec. 26, 2014.

He has been suspended for Cleveland's past 43 games and 53 of the past 58.

As long as he fulfills guidelines established by Goodell, Gordon is eligible to play in Cleveland's Dec. 3 game at Los Angeles and could be on the field for the season's last five games.

Gordon led the league with 1,646 yards receiving in 2013 when he scored nine touchdowns.

