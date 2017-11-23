Tributes pour in on anniversary of Tamir Rice shooting - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Tributes pour in on anniversary of Tamir Rice shooting

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police officers while holding a toy gun on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: Family) Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police officers while holding a toy gun on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: Family)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary since the shooting of Tamir Rice. The 12-year-old was shot by Cleveland police while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun on Nov. 22, 2014.

People took to social media and shared tributes to Tamir on the day of the shooting.

Rice was shot by Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann while holding a pellet gun at the Cudell Recreation Center playground. Witnesses called police when they saw the boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic. He died on Nov. 23.

Cleveland Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines." 

Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his application to become a police officer. His partner, Ofc. Frank Garmback, served a suspension for his role in the incident.

Since the shooting, Tamir has become a symbol of police brutality against African-Americans. His name and face have been memorialized on clothes, highlighted in works of art, and featured in a poem penned by George Clooney.

