Tributes pour in on anniversary of Tamir Rice shooting

Tamir Rice was shot by Cleveland police officers while holding a toy gun on Nov. 22, 2014. (Source: Family)

Wednesday marked the three-year anniversary since the shooting of Tamir Rice. The 12-year-old was shot by Cleveland police while carrying an Airsoft pellet gun on Nov. 22, 2014.

People took to social media and shared tributes to Tamir on the day of the shooting.

Tamir Rice should be with his family today. — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) November 22, 2017

Three years ago today, the life of Tamir Rice was cut short due to injustice. We will always and forever speak his name. We will continue to fight for folks who may not have a voice. #TamirRice #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/MVUwb4lRmg — NAACP (@NAACP) November 22, 2017

Three years ago today, 12-year-old #TamirRice lost his life for playing with a toy gun in a playground. ???? We have not forgotten and we will never be silent. pic.twitter.com/9fPo8Wi7I8 — ESSENCE (@Essence) November 22, 2017

RIP #TamirRice. You should be off from school, celebrating your Thanksgiving right now.



Instead we're sending prayers. pic.twitter.com/Z78SQBxjRq — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) November 22, 2017

Rice was shot by Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann while holding a pellet gun at the Cudell Recreation Center playground. Witnesses called police when they saw the boy waving around the gun that appeared authentic. He died on Nov. 23.

Cleveland Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit deemed the shooting “reasonable and within guidelines."

Loehmann was eventually fired from the department in May 2017; not for his role in the shooting, but for lying on a portion of his application to become a police officer. His partner, Ofc. Frank Garmback, served a suspension for his role in the incident.

#TamirRice was shot to death three years ago today for “open carrying” a toy gun in Ohio, a state where open carry is legal. He was 12 years old. pic.twitter.com/9Hp6gUKDfq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 22, 2017

As the mother of a now 12-year-old Black boy, #TamirRice's murder still haunts me. Sending love and light to his parents & family today. ?? pic.twitter.com/thwvO18L7U — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) November 22, 2017

RIP baby boy. Our thoughts are on you today; we have not forgotten. #TamirRice pic.twitter.com/OWWzmTPa5l — Charlie Pride, Esq. (@picCHAResq) November 22, 2017

Since the shooting, Tamir has become a symbol of police brutality against African-Americans. His name and face have been memorialized on clothes, highlighted in works of art, and featured in a poem penned by George Clooney.

