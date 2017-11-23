Bomb squad removes 39 sticks of dynamite from Alliance home

Approximately 30 homes were evacuated from an Alliance neighborhood after dozens of dynamite sticks were discovered in a vacant home on Wednesday.

Officers initially seized an illegal, loaded shotgun with the barrel and stock sawed off from an Alliance man.

During the investigation, police and members from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were led to a vacant house in the 400 block of West High Street, which belonged to the family of the weapons owner.

At the vacant home, officers discovered a large amount of explosives concealed in an old freezer.

Police immediately evacuated approximately 30 homes in the area and requested the Summit County Sheriff's Office bomb squad to recover and remove 39 sticks of dynamite from the property.

The dynamite was safely disposed off at the Alliance Police Department firing range.

Police have arrested Wesley H. Mulinix, 60, from Alliance. He has been charged with:

Having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.

Two counts of possessing dangerous ordinance, a fifth-degree felony.

Inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony.

Mulinix was taken to the Stark County Jail and is scheduled to appear in Alliance Municipal Court for arraignment on Nov. 27. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

