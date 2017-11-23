LeBron dominates after getting stitches, Cavs top Nets for 6th s - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron dominates after getting stitches, Cavs top Nets for 6th straight win

LeBron James took over the fourth quarter and led the team to their sixth straight win Wednesday night, all after receiving stitches in the third when he was hit in the face.

Brooklyn's Tyler Zeller accidentally head-butted James in the third quarter. Cleveland's medical staff escorted him to the locker room and stitched the gash above his lip shut.

James then returned and scored 23 points in the fourth, including 18 straight for Cleveland in the 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets. 

James' Cleveland teammates were impressed with what they witnessed Wednesday night.

Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade added 18 points apiece for Cleveland, which moved four games over .500 now.

The Cavaliers take on the Hornets in Cleveland on Friday.

