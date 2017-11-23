LeBron dominates after getting stitches, Cavs top Nets for 6th straight win

LeBron James took over the fourth quarter and led the team to their sixth straight win Wednesday night, all after receiving stitches in the third when he was hit in the face.

Brooklyn's Tyler Zeller accidentally head-butted James in the third quarter. Cleveland's medical staff escorted him to the locker room and stitched the gash above his lip shut.

.@KingJames suffered a facial laceration, received stitches in the locker room, is back in action. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) November 23, 2017

James then returned and scored 23 points in the fourth, including 18 straight for Cleveland in the 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

LeBron rattles off 18 straight down the stretch, 23 total in the 4th, and 33 overall to lead @cavs to 6th straight win — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 23, 2017

James' Cleveland teammates were impressed with what they witnessed Wednesday night.

When Korver is impressed with your shooting you know you must be doing it right, @KingJames. ??



Kyle praises LBJ's long distance shooting. pic.twitter.com/uhnRIlipD0 — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) November 23, 2017

Finding ways to win! Good team win tonite at The Q! @KingJames was just nasty in the 4th. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 23, 2017

Kevin Love and Dwyane Wade added 18 points apiece for Cleveland, which moved four games over .500 now.

The Cavaliers take on the Hornets in Cleveland on Friday.

