St. Augustine continues longstanding tradition, feeds thousands on Thanksgiving

Hundreds will show up to the St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood for Thanksgiving and continue the 45-year tradition of feeding those in need.

Between the 14 shelters downtown, on the east side, and in Lorain County, organizers plan to feed more than 21,000 people on Thanksgiving.

Volunteers will deliver more than 10,000 meals to the homebound and persons with disabilities in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Summit counties.

"I would hope that when they deliver the meals, they sit down and talk with them and share with them a little bit because most of those people are lonely and they need someone to share a little bit with them, especially the elderly," said Sister Corita Ambro from St. Augustine Hunger Center.

The Hunger Center also is reaching out to those who need food and is asking them to contact St. Augustine so they can be served. They can call 216-781-5530.

Donations can be made through the secure website at www.staugustine-west14.org or send them to:

St. Augustine Church

2486 West 14th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.