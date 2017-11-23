Piebald animals are more common than you think

Several photos have been shared on social media recently showing sightings of a majestic-looking piebald deer in Northeast Ohio, but the genetic variation in animals is not as uncommon as you might think.

The white-colored patch pattern comes from a genetic condition that occurs in less than 1 percent of white-tailed deer, but piebaldism is also common in cats, dogs, horses, cows, and other domestic and farm animals.

Piebaldism has also rarely appeared in humans, according to Scientific American.

The genetic variation usually shows as white areas of fur, hair, or skin because of the absence of pigment-producing cells.

