Local boys football team needs help to head to Florida

The Lake Erie Sharks 12 and under football team won the 2017 North Coast Youth Football League championship on the city, state and regional levels.

Next stop, Florida... if they can raise the $30,000 needed for travel, hotels, food and other expenses associated with bringing an entire 32-player football team to Kissimmee, Fla.

That's why they started a GoFundMe page to help with some of the expenses.

The AYF National Championships are from Dec. 2-10, so time is limited to get the necessary funds.

Many of these kids have never left the city before, so this would be a tremendous opportunity for everyone involved.

