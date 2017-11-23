Euclid hit-and-run: 9-year-old dies from serious injuries; fundraiser and funeral plans under way

Lacynthia A. Tidmore, 23, of Cleveland, has been charged with felony hit-skip. (Source: WOIO)

De'Zyer Mays died Tuesday night after succumbing to serious injuries she sustained after a hit-and-run in Euclid.

According to Euclid police, Lacynthia A. Tidmore was driving down Babbitt Road the morning of Nov. 9 and reportedly struck the 9-year-old girl as she walked to school.

After the collision, Tidmore, 23, of Cleveland, fled the scene.

Police found her car at a nearby gas station, and a few hours later, she turned herself in.

Tidmore is out on a $5,000 bond after being charged with felony hit-skip.

She was arraigned in Euclid Municipal Court.

Additional charges will likely be filed against the alleged hit-and-run driver.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Euclid Preparatory School, located at 23001 Euclid Ave.

Parents will be selling dinners to help assist in paying for the medical and funeral costs.

The funeral will be held at Cummings and Davis Funeral Home in East Cleveland; however, the funeral date has not yet been scheduled.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.