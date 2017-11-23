Using an antenna to watch Cleveland 19? Make a plan to rescan

Hello, I’m Erik Schrader, Vice President and General Manager of WUAB CLE 43.

If you get our channel for free with an antenna, then you need to make a plan to rescan.

Because, on Jan. 8, we’re going to make a change to our transmitter signal.

So, those of you with antennas are going to need to rescan your TVs.

You can find more information on our website. Or you can call: 216-367-7152.

Now those of you who are cable or satellite viewers, you are not affected by this at all.

Thanks for watching WUAB CLE 43.

