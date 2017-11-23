Painesville man life-flighted to hospital, dog killed following massive house fire

A man was life-flighted to MetroHealth hospital after suffering serious injuries in a massive house fire Thursday night.

Nine fire departments were called in to douse the blaze, which engulfed a home and blew out its windows.

Flames were shooting out of the home, located at 443 Bank St., when firefighters arrived.

The flame spurts even began catching adjacent homes on fire in the neighborhood.

The house is destroyed, and the homeowner's dog was killed in the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.