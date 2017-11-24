J.R. Smith shares his Thanksgiving feast (watch)

J.R. Smith's plate was full, and so was his home on the Thanksgiving holiday.

The star player from the Cleveland Cavaliers gave his social media following an inside look at the Smith household as the holiday feast was being prepared.

Take a look:

The spread consisted of turkey, ham, green beans, mac and cheese, and many other tasty-looking dishes.

Smith and the Cavaliers return to the courts on Friday night in Cleveland against the Charlotte Hornets.

