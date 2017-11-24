Tallest, fastest toboggan chutes in Ohio open for the season

The Cleveland Metroparks toboggan chutes open on Friday in Strongsville for the 50th season.

The pair of twin toboggan chutes, which are the tallest and fastest in Ohio, send riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700-feet of ice.

Riders reach speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. Each chute has a radar, so riders can record their top speed.

To celebrate 50 seasons of winter fun at the toboggan chutes, Cleveland Metroparks will offer special promotions and entertainment to celebrate the milestone.

For Friday's opening day, the chutes open from noon to 10:30 p.m. Regularly scheduled toboggan hours are as follows:

Fridays: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays: Noon to 10:30 p.m.

Noon to 10:30 p.m. Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays (*Beginning in January): 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All riders are required to wear gloves and must be 42 inches or taller.

The attraction is located at the Chalet Recreation Area in Mill Stream Run Reservation. Hot chocolate and snacks will be served by the fireplace at the Chalet, which features a large-screen TV and a view of the chutes.

