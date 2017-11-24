Elderly Garfield Heights man who went missing on Thanksgiving found safe

Garfield Heights police say an elderly man who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found safe and returned to his family.

Joseph Forbes, 88, went missing Thursday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police say Forbes left his home to run an errand, but never returned.

He suffers from dementia and is easily confused, according to Garfield Heights police.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater with a flannel underneath, blue pants, and brown shoes.

Forbes was driving a white 2009 Chevy Impala with the license plate reading ESU 6612.

Before Forbes was reported missing, he was spotted by Twinsburg police asking for directions back to I-480.

