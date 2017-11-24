Police warn of cop impersonator in Lorain

Police are looking for the man who impersonated a police officer and pulled over a female driver in Lorain.

According to Lorain police, the man pulled the woman over Wednesday morning on West Erie Avenue with flashing blue and red lights.

The woman told police that the man approached the car door and asked for her license and registration.

He then said, "I could give you a ticket, but what would you be willing to do to avoid it?"

The fake officer ran back to his car when the woman asked for his name, badge number, and supervisor's name.

Police say the man wore a black uniform with a trooper-style hat and had a utility belt with handcuffs.

He was described as an African-American man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a stocky build and a short goatee. He is believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s.

If you have any information about the man or have experienced something similar, call the Lorain Police Department.

