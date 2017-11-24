Driver arrested after crashing car into west side home, fleeing

Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle that slammed into the west side Cleveland home late Thursday night.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to a home in the 4200 block of Storer Avenue just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the crash caused major structural damage to the home.

Paramedics responded to the home, but nobody in the house was injured.

The driver fled from the scene, but was eventually apprehended and taken into police custody.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.