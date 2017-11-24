Drunken driving charge dropped against former Shelby law director after losing election

The race for Judge in Shelby, Ohio is over.

Law Director Gordon Eyster was running against Sheree Studer. She won by a large margin.

His citation for OVI, leaving the scene of an accident and other charges before Election Day certainly didn't help his campaign. Now the case against him is over and the sentence is raising eyebrows.

Damage to Charlie Wiley's car proved there was an accident Sept. 22. But who was driving the motorcycle that hit the car was unclear.

"He just wanted to leave, he wanted nobody to call the police or anything," Wiley said.

Wiley was stuck, not knowing where to turn until others called Shelby Police Department three days later.

The driver was Eyster who had fled after the crash, according to authorities.

He had just left a nearby bar wearing no helmet and having no cycle license, reports said.

Shelby Chief Lance Combs immediately turned it over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

"He's currently our law director and because he's running for judge I felt it probably appropriate to have an outside agency investigate it from start to finish," he said.

The patrol obtained a blood analysis that was taken as Eyster got treatment for a broken ankle.

Twenty five minutes after the crash records showed his BAC at .105, which is 25 percent over the legal limit. T

he patrol issued a total of five tickets -- OVI, leaving the scene, failure to control, no license and no helmet.

Eyster's case was turned over to a visiting judge and prosecutor.

During a mitigation hearing a plea deal was struck. Eyster pleaded no contest to everything but the OVI. It was d ropped.

Eyster was fined $250 on the hit skip, $100 on the failure to control and court costs, 60 days suspended jail time and a six month license suspension.

Had the OVI not been d ropped Eyster would have paid between $375 and $1,075 on that charge alone.

He would have faced between a one year and three year license suspension and he would have faced three days in jail or a three day alcohol education class.

