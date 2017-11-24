Derrick Rose walks away from Cleveland Cavs, return to NBA uncertain

Following a string of injuries, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Derrick Rose is taking a hiatus from the NBA to reevaluate his basketball career, according to an ESPN report issued Friday.

Story reported with @mcten on Derrick Rose, injured and frustrated, leaving Cavaliers to re-evaluate his future in the NBA. https://t.co/BrUasjt7x3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 24, 2017

Rose has been hampered by multiple injuries over his 8-year career, including a torn ACL in 2012 when he played with the Chicago Bulls.

Rose was averaging 14 points per game in his first season with the Cavs; his return is uncertain.

