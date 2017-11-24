FirstEnergy: Downed substation triggered widespread power outage; fix coming soon

Power outages were reported throughout Cleveland's west side suburbs on Friday, reportedly impacting thousands of households.

According to FirstEnergy, a substation issue triggered the outages.

The regional electric company says most power has been restored, and expects full service to return by 5 p.m. Friday.

More than 4,000 people lost power in Lorain County, mostly in Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville.

Roughly 2,000 people lost power in Bay Village, North Olmsted an Westlake.

Great Northern Mall does have power, and North Olmsted police stated they have generators to ensure traffic lights remain operational.

