'DipClip,' new fast food invention, taking internet by storm

Simple, but ingenious.

That 's what people all over the world are calling a new tool created by three young Northeast Ohioans, which is guaranteed to change how we eat fast food.

The product, known as the DipClip, has been spreading across social media like wildfire.

"It's a sauce holder for your car. It's a convenient holder to hold many sauces from many different fast food chains," said DipClip co-inventor, William Moujaes.

It was an idea originally thought up nearly10 years ago.

"Once we actually started making it, it was just for then our friends and family wanted it," said Moujaes.

So the trio took the idea to Kickstarter.

From there, the DipClip took off, quickly pouring into other major websites like "Cheddar," "Delish," and even the "Los Angeles Times".

"We expected people to like this just from our experiences with the product, but we had no idea that it would be this popular," said DipClip Co-founder, Tony Lahood.

The DipClip has become so popular that its received millions of views on the internet.

It's a milestone that co-founder, Michael Urey says should be motivation for the next generation of young inventors.

"It kinda is an inspiration to other people to keep after your ideas and we did," said Koury

