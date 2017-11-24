Cleveland blaze consumes home on city's east side

A fire tore through a Cleveland home on Friday and destroyed the residence.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, the blaze erupted at 9513 Prince Ave., near East 93rd Street.

The home's roof and second story were burnt down.

The fire is out, but crews remain on-scene.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

