Elderly Solon woman bilked out of $3,000, falls victim to phone scam

An 87-year-old Solon woman was awakened at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning by her grandson's attorney.

Only, the attorney was a con man, and the elderly woman was about to fall victim to a phone scam.

The man told the woman her grandson had been arrested and told her to purchase two $1,500 gift cards.

She followed his instructions and handed over the card numbers, thinking that when she did her grandson would be bonded out from jail.

She eventually realized she was the victim of a scam and called Solon police.

Police are investigating and have yet to find a suspect.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.