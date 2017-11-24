Update: 12-year-old killed, 5 other teens injured in shooting on Cleveland's east side

Detectives with the Cleveland Police department are continuing to investigate after six teens were shot around 7:30 pm Friday night.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams held a press conference to address the gunfight, which broke out in the street.

According to Williams, six juveniles -- ranging in ages from 12 to 16 -- were shot and one was killed.

The 12-year-old, identified as Abdel Latif Bashiti, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the torso. He died at the scene.

The other victims have not yet been identified, but police did list their injuries in a press release Saturday morning. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head, and remains at University Hospital. Two other 16-year-old boys were shot, one in the leg, and the other in the torso. Two 14-year-old boys were hurt, one suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and the other to the groin area. All were taken to University Hospitals for treatment, and their conditions are unknown.

The shooting occurred at 11618 Buckeye Rd, where five of the teens were outside near the liquor store when they saw three or four men pull out handguns and shoot at them.

That's when 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti and his father, who owns the store, ran outside to see what was happening, and Abdel was shot. His father was not hurt.

"If anyone was in that area, between East 117th and Buckeye between 7 and 7:30 today, that saw kids hanging out, because we believe they are all juveniles, please give our homicide unit a call (216) 623-5464, or Crime Stoppers," said Williams.

An unknown number of suspects, dressed in black hooded sweatshirts, remain on the loose.

"There's always a heavy police presence from the Fourth District in this area. And of course, when these things happen, there is a concerted effort by all divisional resources to make sure we find out the people who did this and we get them off the streets," Williams said.

Peace in the Hood, and other community activists have scheduled a rally against violence tonight at 6 pm, at the intersection of East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

Return to Cleveland 19 for more updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.