Fundraiser held to help family bury 9-year-old killed in hit-and-run

On a day when school would normally be closed, parents, family and friends of De'Zyer Mays spent time Saturday in the Euclid Preparatory School cafeteria cooking for a cause.

Nine-year-old De'Zyer was struck by a motorist on Babbitt Road on the morning of November 9.

The elementary student passed away from her injuries 12 days later, on Nov. 21.

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school, at 23001 Euclid Ave.

The dinners are being sold to help assist in paying for medical and funeral costs.

The funeral will be held at Cummings and Davis Funeral Home in East Cleveland; however, the funeral date has not yet been scheduled.

According to Euclid police, Lacynthia A. Tidmore was driving down Babbitt Road when she hit De'Zyer as she walked to school.

After the collision, Tidmore, 23, of Cleveland, fled the scene.

Police found her car at a nearby gas station, and a few hours later, she turned herself in.

Tidmore is out on a $5,000 bond after being charged with felony hit-skip.

Additional charges are expected.

