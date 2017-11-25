6 in a Row: Backup QB helps Buckeyes beat the Wolverines, 31-20 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

6 in a Row: Backup QB helps Buckeyes beat the Wolverines, 31-20

Dwayne Haskins (Source: Facebook) Dwayne Haskins (Source: Facebook)
OSU QB J.T. Barrett (Source: AP) OSU QB J.T. Barrett (Source: AP)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ohio State has beaten the Michigan Wolverines six times in a row. 

After a slow start, the Buckeyes came out with a win, 31-20 against that team up north.

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett went down in the third quarter after taking a hit. The fourth year QB injured his right knee. 

Barrett eventually returned to the sideline, but did not return to the game.

No. 8 Ohio State loses JT Barrett in 3rd quarter at Michigan

Back up quarterback, redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins, stepped right up and lead the Buckeyes to the end zone right away.

O-State up 21-20.

Michigan leads the game, 20-14.

After a dismal first quarter, Ohio State's quarterback led the Buckeyes in the second quarter to tie the game up.

Michigan took control of the game early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Since his passing game wasn't getting the Bucks anywhere Ohio State's QB J.T. Barrett rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter. 

The game is tied up 14-14 at the half.

Ohio State has Wisconsin for the Big Ten Championship next week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly