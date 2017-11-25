6 in a Row: Backup QB helps Buckeyes beat the Wolverines, 31-20

Ohio State has beaten the Michigan Wolverines six times in a row.

After a slow start, the Buckeyes came out with a win, 31-20 against that team up north.

Many of us will never forget the Cooper years. Unless they’re in the National Championship game, this is the biggest game of the year. Absolute and without discussion. — Mark Schwab (@MarkSchwab) November 25, 2017

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett went down in the third quarter after taking a hit. The fourth year QB injured his right knee.

Barrett eventually returned to the sideline, but did not return to the game.

No. 8 Ohio State loses JT Barrett in 3rd quarter at Michigan

Back up quarterback, redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins, stepped right up and lead the Buckeyes to the end zone right away.

Big time drive from Haskins who looked nothing like a true freshman using his arms & legs to lead a #Buckeyes TD drive to give OSU back the lead 21-20. — Adam Copeland (@exiledclevelndr) November 25, 2017

O-State up 21-20.

Haskins' first throw, hopefully he gets into a groove.. pic.twitter.com/eKzVlP8byQ — Cagen Cantrell (@CeeingTheDraft) November 25, 2017

Michigan leads the game, 20-14.

After a dismal first quarter, Ohio State's quarterback led the Buckeyes in the second quarter to tie the game up.

“A tale of two quarters...”

Behind @JT_theQB4th Buckeyes come rumbling back in second stanza

?? 14

? 14

Halftime in the Big House #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/x1UQ12vAvu — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) November 25, 2017

Michigan took control of the game early, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Michigan leads Ohio State 14-0 in the second quarter.



Ohio State has NEVER overcome a deficit of 14+ points to beat Michigan. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2017

Since his passing game wasn't getting the Bucks anywhere Ohio State's QB J.T. Barrett rushed for two touchdowns in the second quarter.

The game is tied up 14-14 at the half.

With his 40th career rushing TD, J.T. Barrett (@OhioStateFB) joins Central Michigan's Dan LeFevour as the only players in FBS history with 100 passing TD and 40 rushing TD. pic.twitter.com/ShCgDWakPF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 25, 2017

Ohio State has Wisconsin for the Big Ten Championship next week.

