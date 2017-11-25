Police: Body found floating in Cuyahoga River in the Flats

EMS has been called to the Flats after a body was found floating in the Cuyahoga River.

Cleveland Police got the call just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire department spokesman Mike Norman says the body may have floated down the river from Lake Erie and could have been in the water for an extended period of time.

A firefighter in diving gear removed it from the river, near the Aquarium and Jacobs Pavillion.

The victim's age and identity has not been confirmed.

Homicide detectives have been asked to investigate.

