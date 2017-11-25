31-year-old shot to death early Saturday, no suspects

An early morning shooting led Cleveland police to E. 140 and Aspinwall.

When officers arrived at 4:30 a.m. they found a 31-year old man who had been shot in his armpit.

The victim was taken to University Hospitals for treatment and emergency surgery but did not make it.

Police and homicide investigators are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5464.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.