Family, community remembers 12-year-old killed by stray bullet, 5 other teens injured

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams addresses the public after several people were shot Friday night. (Source: WOIO)

Family and community members have organized a 'Stop the Madness, Stop the Murders' rally on Cleveland's east side Saturday.

The vigil comes on the heels of Friday's deadly shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and five other teens injured.

The victim, Abdel Bashiti, of Parma, was hit by a stray bullet.

Abdel was right outside his father's beauty supply store when he was killed.

The other victims have not yet been identified, but police did list their injuries. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head. Two other 16-year-old boys were shot, one in the leg, and the other in the torso. Two 14-year-old boys were hurt, one suffering a gunshot wound to the leg and the other to the groin area. All were taken to University Hospitals for treatment, and their conditions are unknown.

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the suspects who are believed to be juveniles.

If you have any information call (216) 623-5464, or Crime Stoppers.

