Neighborhood reacts to 12-year-old shot and killed by a stray bullet

Abdel Bashiti, of Parma, was the only victim killed during a Friday night shooting on E. 117th St. and Buckeye Rd.

According to a Facebook tribute page, the 12 year old was working at his dad's beauty supply store to earn money for holiday shopping when he stepped outside to see what was going on and was hit by a bullet.

Three 16-year-olds and two 14-year-olds were also on the street when shots were fired by another group.

All teens were rushed to University Hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One 16-year-old, who was shot in the head, is still clinging to life.

"You gotta young man dead and two more clinging to life, so I'm mad as hell," said Community Activist, Khalid Samad.

Tensions clearly rising as a neighborhood tries to piece together why those six young men were shot.

Jamal Ellyan who works at one stop liquor, saw the entire incident pan out. He says it was nothing short of chaotic.

"It was sad. A couple of Ambulances came. It was a lot of police cars came to close up the streets and everything," said Ellyan.

As people came out to pay their respects to the victim, community members watched in disbelief.

"He was a good kid. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Ellyan.

But community Activist, RL Render says violence crimes in the area is nothing new.

"We've been struggling since back in the late 70's and late 80's. This neighborhood still hasn't found its footing. It's still struggling," said Render.

Still, these longtime Cleveland residents say they won't give up on their neighborhood.

"Our community has to be built up by us. We can't expect anybody to come here and do it us. We have to do it and it's gonna take us doing it together," said community activist, Aaron Knuckles.

Cleveland 19 was also told by the father of the 16-year-old that's clinging to life that he was shot also just three days ago.

Now he has to deal with another recovery as well.

