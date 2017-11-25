Man who plummeted and died after fleeing from Rocky River police identified

Crews have blocked the entrance to the marina. (Source: WOIO)

Lakewood authorities found Terrence Hopkins, 43, on Sunday after the wanted man plummeted into the Rocky River while trying to flee from police. (Source: WOIO)

Authorities from Lakewood found a body floating in the Rocky River as they searched for a wanted man who had jumped or fallen into the water while fleeing police late Saturday night.

The man who jumped in the river has been identified as 43-year-old Terrence Hopkins. He was wanted for allegedly violating probation on prior drug related charges. pic.twitter.com/IBRKRxsKA8 — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) November 26, 2017

The body, identified as Terrence Hopkins, 43, was recovered Sunday and wrapped in a white sheet as it was pulled from the river.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, a Rocky River police officer spotted Hopkins -- who he knew was wanted -- in a parked car outside an apartment complex near Wooster and Malvern Roads.

The officer pulled up and Hopkins got out of the car and approached the officer who was able to confirm his identity.

That's when Hopkins took off, leading police on a short foot chase.

The man jumped over a fence, then slid under a second fence just before a cliff over the Rocky River.

Officers searched the area for about 15 minutes, when fishermen near the Cleveland Metroparks Emerald Necklace boat launch reported they saw Hopkins in the water.

One fisherman and an officer attempted to rescue the man, but the cold water and currents prevented them from reaching him.

