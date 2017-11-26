Woman dies after being shot in the head in Cleveland

Cleveland Police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her head late Saturday.

Around 8:45 p.m. police were called to 13212 Crennell Avenue, where they found the 43-year-old victim. She died on the scene.

The woman was sitting in her living room, when shots were fired from outside of her home. She was struck in the head.

No one has been arrested, but police say a grey vehicle was used by the suspect.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5464.

