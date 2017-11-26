Man shot and killed on Cleveland's east side identified

A man was killed after he was shot in the armpit early Saturday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the man as 31-year-old Ramon Ray, of Cleveland.

Police were called to the area of East 140th Street and Aspinwall Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Ray was taken to University Hospitals where he underwent surgery, but later died from his injuries.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information should contact homicide detectives at (216) 623-5464.

