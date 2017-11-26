Police investigating road rage shooting on I-271

Highland Heights Police are investigating after a driver was shot in a road rage incident on I-271 early Sunday morning.

Police got the call around 2:45 a.m. and were told shots were fired on I-271 southbound.

A young man was shot while he was driving through the city on I-271. His injuries are described as not fatal and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim has not yet been identified and police did not release a description of the suspect or the vehicle involved.

Police continue to investigate, and ask that anyone with information on this shooting contact them at (440) 442-8825.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.