Cleveland Browns fall to Bengals 30-16; Browns lose 26 of last 2 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns fall to Bengals 30-16; Browns lose 26 of last 27 games

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Cleveland is looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images) Cleveland is looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images)
CINCINNATI, OH (WOIO) -

Sloppy execution, needless penalties, a missed field goal and a concussion scare hobbled the Cleveland Browns as they fell to the Bengals 30-16 on Sunday.

The Browns (0-11) opened the game with a field goal by Zane Gonzalez after a red zone possession fizzled.

The Bengals (5-6) answered with a touchdown as quarterback Andrew Dalton connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd on an 8-yard pass.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer took to the air on the Browns second possession and hit wide receiver Corey Coleman for a 44-yard gain.

Once again, the Browns had to settle for a field goal by Gonzalez; the ball sailed far left.

It's the fifth field goal Gonzalez has missed this year.

All of his missed kicks have gone wide left.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock chipped in a 31-yard field goal with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter.

Kizer left the game halfway through the second with a possible concussion, but returned before halftime following a medical evaluation.

Meanwhile, Bullock struck again and hit two more field goals, a 49-yarder and 21-yarder.

Gonzalez made a 21-yard field goal to finish the half.

The Bengals extended their lead to start the 3rd quarter after Dalton connected with tight end Tyler Kroft for a touchdown.

The Browns, unable to convert a first down, settled for another Gonzalez field goal with 4:37 to go in the third.

However, with 6:57 to go in the fourth quarter, Kizer rushed three yards and scored a touchdown.

With 2:18 left in the fourth, Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed 11 yards for a touchdown to cap off an ugly game for the Browns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly