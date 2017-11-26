Cleveland Browns fall to Bengals 30-16; Browns lose 26 of last 27 games

Sloppy execution, needless penalties, a missed field goal and a concussion scare hobbled the Cleveland Browns as they fell to the Bengals 30-16 on Sunday.
The Browns (0-11) opened the game with a field goal by Zane Gonzalez after a red zone possession fizzled.
The Bengals (5-6) answered with a touchdown as quarterback Andrew Dalton connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd on an 8-yard pass.
Quarterback DeShone Kizer took to the air on the Browns second possession and hit wide receiver Corey Coleman for a 44-yard gain.
Once again, the Browns had to settle for a field goal by Gonzalez; the ball sailed far left.
Browns doing Browns things. Treggs taunting call blows up drive, Gonzalez (Gonzo?) misses FG. Here we go... #Browns @cleveland19news @Browns— Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 26, 2017
It's the fifth field goal Gonzalez has missed this year.
All of his missed kicks have gone wide left.
Bengals kicker Randy Bullock chipped in a 31-yard field goal with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter.
Kizer left the game halfway through the second with a possible concussion, but returned before halftime following a medical evaluation.
UPDATE: DeShone Kizer has been cleared to return. https://t.co/ZPIAhhT8lM— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2017
Meanwhile, Bullock struck again and hit two more field goals, a 49-yarder and 21-yarder.
Gonzalez made a 21-yard field goal to finish the half.
The Bengals extended their lead to start the 3rd quarter after Dalton connected with tight end Tyler Kroft for a touchdown.
The Browns, unable to convert a first down, settled for another Gonzalez field goal with 4:37 to go in the third.
Somebody just defended Coleman to me by comparing him to Julio Jones. You can't save these people from themselves #Browns @cleveland19news @Browns— Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 26, 2017
However, with 6:57 to go in the fourth quarter, Kizer rushed three yards and scored a touchdown.
.@DKizer_14 on the QB sneak #CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/6jReQOcdZm— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2017
With 2:18 left in the fourth, Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed 11 yards for a touchdown to cap off an ugly game for the Browns.
