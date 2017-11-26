Cleveland Browns fall to Bengals 30-16; Browns lose 26 of last 27 games

Cleveland is looking for their first win of the season. (Source AP Images)

Sloppy execution, needless penalties, a missed field goal and a concussion scare hobbled the Cleveland Browns as they fell to the Bengals 30-16 on Sunday.

The Browns (0-11) opened the game with a field goal by Zane Gonzalez after a red zone possession fizzled.

The Bengals (5-6) answered with a touchdown as quarterback Andrew Dalton connected with wide receiver Tyler Boyd on an 8-yard pass.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer took to the air on the Browns second possession and hit wide receiver Corey Coleman for a 44-yard gain.

Once again, the Browns had to settle for a field goal by Gonzalez; the ball sailed far left.

Browns doing Browns things. Treggs taunting call blows up drive, Gonzalez (Gonzo?) misses FG. Here we go... #Browns @cleveland19news @Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 26, 2017

It's the fifth field goal Gonzalez has missed this year.

All of his missed kicks have gone wide left.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock chipped in a 31-yard field goal with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter.

Kizer left the game halfway through the second with a possible concussion, but returned before halftime following a medical evaluation.

UPDATE: DeShone Kizer has been cleared to return. https://t.co/ZPIAhhT8lM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Bullock struck again and hit two more field goals, a 49-yarder and 21-yarder.

Gonzalez made a 21-yard field goal to finish the half.

The Bengals extended their lead to start the 3rd quarter after Dalton connected with tight end Tyler Kroft for a touchdown.

The Browns, unable to convert a first down, settled for another Gonzalez field goal with 4:37 to go in the third.

Somebody just defended Coleman to me by comparing him to Julio Jones. You can't save these people from themselves #Browns @cleveland19news @Browns — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) November 26, 2017

However, with 6:57 to go in the fourth quarter, Kizer rushed three yards and scored a touchdown.

With 2:18 left in the fourth, Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed 11 yards for a touchdown to cap off an ugly game for the Browns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.