Cleveland Cavs drop news of big Cyber Monday deals

To celebrate Cyber Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will offer deals on tickets for games throughout the 2017-18 season.

Fans can save up to 50 percent on tickets to all remaining Cavs home games, including special Cyber Monday upgraded discounts for select games.

Upgraded ticket and merchandise offers are available on Cyber Monday from midnight through 11:59 p.m., while supplies last.

