Elderly Lorain County man veers off road, drives through field and dies in crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend on State Route 18 in Penfield Township.

A 2004 GMC Canyon, driven by Loren Shick, 70, of Spencer, veered off the left side of the highway and entered a field.

Shick didn't stop and eventually struck a ditch in the field.

He was not wearing his seat belt and sustained a severe head injury.

Shick was life-flighted to MetroHealth hospital and was pronounced dead.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Wellington Fire Department and South Lorain County EMS.

At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown; however, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.

No other vehicles were involved and the crash remains under investigation.

