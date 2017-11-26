Maple Heights family speaks out after jail escapee stole their car

A Maple Heights family watched on TV Friday as their car burned on the freeway.

Police called to tell them an inmate broke out of custody and stole their car

“It was like being in a twilight zone. I just still feel like I am dreaming,” said car owner Jasmine Johnson.

Johnson, her husband and two daughters went out to eat Friday morning when they got a call from police saying her car had been stolen.

“They called back to say he had broken into my house. I was wondering if he stole anything out of my house? Did he put it into that car, and is everything gone now?,” Johnson said.

They raced home to find out escapee Donnie Thomas, broke into their house, and was now on the run, in her car.

Thomas had escaped from Garfield Heights jail.

“He tried to pop out like every single one of our screens on our windows.

The window specifically in our bedroom has brackets on it so you can only open the window so much. He broke it,” Johnson said.

He left all the TVs, but took a laptop, the car, and some of her husband's clothes.

Johnson says she's thankful she wasn't at home at the time.

“Made me think if he would have tried to hurt me or my daughters,” Johnson said.

Thomas ended up crashing, and died from his injuries.

“It was very weird for me to see on TV my car on fire. The things I had in my car, gone,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she has no idea why he targeted her house, and wishes she could ask him.

“I would have loved for him to go to court,” Johnson said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Johnson family.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.