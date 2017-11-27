Employees locked in cooler during Cleveland gas station robbery

Police say several employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a west side Cleveland gas station.

Officers responded to Q's Gas & Go near the intersection of West 44th Street and Clark Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The store employees told police that they were put into the cooler while two or three people wearing masks and dark clothing robbed the store.

There were no injuries reported.

Police are continuing the investigation and searching the area for the suspects.

