3 men charged with Cleveland car dealership murders arraigned in court

The three men charged in connection with murdering a couple who owned a car dealership appeared in court Monday morning for arraignment.

Joseph McAlpine, Andrew Keener, and Jerome Diggs were arraigned for their involvement in the April double homicide of Mike Kuznik and Trina Tomola.

The Cuyahoga County judge explained in depth all of the charges to McAlpine, who appeared in the courtroom. McAlpine, who police say was the gunman, was initially arrested in June for his alleged connection to the murders.

The judge ordered that McAlpine is held without bond after he pleaded not guilty.

Keener and Diggs both appeared via video from the jail. Both suspects pleaded not guilty and are being held on $1 million bond.

Charges for the three suspects include:

Aggravated murder

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Kidnapping

Felonious assault

Grand theft

Cruelty against animals

Prosecutors say Keener, Diggs and McAlpine were robbing Mr. Cars Inc. automobile dealership on East 185th Street on Good Friday, when they killed Kuznik, his wife Trina and their family dog.

All three men face the death penalty if convicted.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in court again for a pre-trial hearing on Dec. 4.

