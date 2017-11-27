Grandmother shot while sitting on couch identified

Ellen Taylor was shot in the head Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (Source: Facebook)

A 43-year-old grandmother who died late Saturday has been identified as Ellen Taylor.

Taylor was shot in her head while sitting on the couch around 8:45 p.m., according to Cleveland police.

When officers arrived at the Crennell Avenue home she was already dead.

Police say the shots were fired from outside of her home.

Taylor was a mother of five and a grandmother of four.

No one has been arrested, but police say a grey vehicle was used by the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police at (216) 623-5464.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.