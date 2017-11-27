Cleveland police arrest two men in connection with Kamm's Corners neighborhood homicide

Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the chest in a west side Cleveland neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 18000 block of Parkmount Avenue Sunday at approximately 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Cleveland police found 28-year-old Desean Perkins suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Paramedics rushed Perkins to MetroHealth Hospital, where he later died.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

On Monday during a press conference, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced two suspects were arrested in connection with the murder.

The men, who have not yet been identified, will likely be charged this week.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.