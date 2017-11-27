Parma ranked 2nd safest city in Ohio - See which cities made the Top 25 list

Parma, Strongsville and several other communities cracked the top 10 on a list of the 25 safest cities in Ohio.

Parma came in at number 2 on SafeHome's list, topped only by Dublin.

Mentor, Cleveland Heights and Cuyahoga Falls were the other NE Ohio cities ranked in the top 10.

Others rounding out the top 25:

Dublin, OH Parma, OH Miami, OH Strongsville, OH Kettering, OH Mentor, OH Cleveland Heights, OH Cuyahoga Falls, OH Beavercreek, OH West Chester, OH Fairfield, OH Union Township, OH Jackson Township, OH Colerain, OH Columbus, OH Akron, OH Youngstown, OH Toledo, OH Dayton, OH Mansfield, OH Cincinnati, OH Canton, OH Springfield, OH Middletown, OH Hamilton, OH

Among the factors considered by SafeHome, the FBI’s latest report of how many and what types of crimes occurred in each city over a single year. Income and education level were taken into consideration as well.

