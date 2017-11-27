Cleveland police officer indicted for sexual battery

Cleveland Police Officer Maria Velez has been indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.

Velez, 24, was indicted on the charges of sexual battery, attempted tampering with evidence and intimidation of a crime victim or witness.

The charges stem from an incident in February 2015 while Velez was working as a bilingual paraprofessional at Clark Elementary School.

Velez was not an officer when the crimes allegedly took place.

She was not hired on the force until December 2015.

Velez, who works out of the Fifth District, was arrested during her shift on Oct. 19.

She remains suspended without pay and will be back in court on Dec. 7.

