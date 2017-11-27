Two pizza delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Akron

Two delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint in Akron. (Source: WOIO)

Two pizza delivery drivers have been robbed at gunpoint and Akron police believe the same suspects are involved.

Both robberies happened in front of the same home in the 800 block of Grant Street.

The first robbery happened around 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 22.

A Papa John's Pizza driver walked up to the porch to deliver food, when two suspects approached him from the side of the house.

They pointed a gun at him and stole the food and cash.

The second robbery happened around 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 24.

A Hungry Howie's Pizza driver tells Akron police he walked up to the porch and two suspects approached him from the right side of the house.

One suspect put a gun to his neck and pulled him to the ground. They then stole the food and his wallet.

The driver says they also tried to steal the car, but couldn't.

Officers found the wallet on Grant Street.

Both suspects are described as black men between the ages of 18 and 24. They were wearing face masks, black hooded sweatshirts, black pants and latex gloves.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

